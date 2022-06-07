Riddle is coming to SmackDown to get a match with Reigns

In between arguing with Maryse about the size of The Miz’s cahones and pantsing the A Lister in front of his lovely wife, on the June 6 Raw, Riddle made it clear he still plans to get a match with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship.

While it’s clearly been part of WWE’s plans for weeks, where a Riddle/Reigns match falls on the schedule has been called into question by Money in the Bank switching venues. Roman and other big names were pulled from the card after the July 2 premium live event was moved from Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium to MGM Grand Garden Arena, and at this point it seems the titles the Tribal Chief holds might not be defended until SummerSlam.

But Riddle is sick of waiting. He declared on Raw Talk that he’ll be at SmackDown this Friday to confront the champ:

"This Friday, I'm gonna show up to #SmackDown and eventually I'm gonna find the Tribal Chief. I'm gonna get my match. I'm gonna do what stallions do and take that championship away, bro."@SuperKingofBros has a message for @WWERomanReigns, @HeymanHustle and @WWEUsos on #RAWTalk! pic.twitter.com/hgwodU7doi — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022

Bro’s newest allies Street Profits are also gunning for The Bloodline. In Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins’ case, it’s The Usos Raw & SmackDown Tag titles.

Whatever Riddle & the Profits get up to on the June 10 edition of the blue brand, they’ll join a Gunther vs. Ricochet Intercontinental title match on the card.