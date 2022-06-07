Becky Lynch lost a 24/7 championship match

It’s been a tough couple days for Becky Lynch.

She hit her finish on Asuka and Bianca Belair stole the pin to retain her Raw women’s championship at Hell in a Cell on Sunday night. Roughly 24 hours later on Monday Night Raw, she watched Dana Brooke win the 24/7 championship, decided she wanted to win it for herself, and then lost because Asuka helped hold her down for Brooke to score the pinfall victory.

Look:

Not only was Becky Lynch involved in the 24/7 title scene, she actually challenged for the title and LOST. Sure, it wasn’t a fair defeat. But it is a defeat nonetheless.

I’m shocked. Gobsmacked. I’m almost can’t believe it actually happened, yet there’s the video right there. She thought she hit rock bottom before, but where the hell will she go now?!?

She doesn’t seem to be taking it well so far:

Anyway, here are all the videos from Raw this week: