WWE NXT preview (June 7, 2022): Start fresh

NXT 2.0 returns tonight (June 7) live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando!

Advertised for this week’s edition of the show:

Fallout from last Saturday’s In Your House

Tiffany Stratton vs. Roxanne Perez in the finals of the Women’s Breakout Tournament

Von Wagner vs. Josh Briggs

Alba Fyre vs. Tatum Paxley

As usual, here are our five questions about NXT tonight:

1) Who’s got next?

In Your House featured five title matches. Only two belts changed hands and will probably get the WWE rematch treatment. The other three should be in line for new challengers.

NXT champion Bron Breakker took everything Joe Gacy and his minions threw at him and still beat them while (mostly) controlling his temper. If the Gacy feud rolls on, online complaints will be leveled.

Toxic Attraction kept all the brand’s women’s titles, and since they’re heels who won by less-than-honorable means, their opponents could make a case for another round. Well, Women’s champ Mandy Rose didn’t really cheat to beat Wendy Choo, but pillow destruction isn’t a noble act. Regardless, much as I love Choo, that program probably doesn’t need to continue. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance have a much better argument when it comes to the Women’s Tag titles. Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne attacked them before the match and didn’t come close to following the rules at the finish. The KCs title shot came together late though, and given the way WWE’s always booked them, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Dolin & Jayne just... moved on.

Of the the title changes, Carmelo Hayes reclaiming the North American championship from Cameron Grimes featured enough extracurricular activity via Trick Williams to justify a rematch. And with the quality of work both Hayes & Grimes have been turning in lately, we’re not even gonna pretend to be mad about a rematch or rematches in this feud. Throw in Solo Sikoa, who was promised a shot by Grimes that Melo probably won’t want to honor? This is one of the most interesting scenes in all of WWE right now.

Pretty Deadly will definitely try to get the NXT matchmakers to say “Yes Boy!” to a chance to reclaim their belts from The Creeds. But Julius & Brutus probably still have some other business to attend to...

2) Is Diamond Mine fine now?

By winning the NXT Tag titles, The Creeds get to stay in Diamond Mine. But how will they feel about being given an ultimatum from Roderick Strong, especially given there was already tension there over Roddy’s recruitment of Damon Kemp... among other things. And did Strong really think they’d win, or was this an attempt to recast the group in his image that backfired? Methinks we’re still headed toward a civil war sooner rather than later.

3) How will Legado Del Fantasma handle reporting to Tony D’Angelo?

Speaking of civil wars, no one really has any room to complain about cheating when it comes to Stacks pinning Joaquin Wilde in In Your House’s opener. Both teams pulled out all the stops, The Don’s team coming out on top was just the way this particular cannoli crumbled. So where does the story go from here? How miserable will Santos Escobar and Tony D’Angelo’s crews make each other? Maybe the should try some team-building exercises?

4) Will Tiffany Stratton be the beneficiary of Nikkita Lyons’ injury?

Author’s note: I SWEAR the Women’s Breakout Tournament final was listed on WWE.com’s preview for last week’s show when I wrote ours. But I could be wrong. I’m still re-using this either way.

The spoiled little rich girl essentially got a bye into the second round of the Women’s Breakout Tournament after Lyons hurt her knee and had to withdraw. After a rocky start with her character, Stratton’s won over fans with a commitment to gimmick and good performances on the microphone and in the ring.

She’ll get a chance to win the Tournament tonight, when she faces a talent who’s been given a big push right out of the gate — former Ring of Honor Women’s champion Roxanne Perez (fka Rok-C). It could go either way, but my guess is Stratton pulls out the win (perhaps with an assist from her partner in crime Grayson Waller), then has to prove she deserved her spot in the first place when Nikkita returns.

5) How many weeks of Fabian Aichner Giovanni Vinci teasers will we get before he shows up?

Don’t get me wrong, I love looking at pictures of luxury products in Italy as much as the next guy.

The world-class sportsman is ready to make his mark on #WWENXT. #VeniVidiVinci pic.twitter.com/nXVxpASwAi — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 6, 2022

But I hope we don’t have to wait until July 5’s Great American Bash for Vinci to (re)debut. Here’s hoping this week’s teaser ends with “next week”.

Give us your questions and answers in the comments below. Then join us in our live blog, and we’ll see what Qs and As tonight’s show gives us.