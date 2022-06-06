Raw women’s championship match set for Money in the Bank

When Bianca Belair defeated both Becky Lynch and Asuka at Hell in a Cell, it seemed possible the way it played out would lead to a continuation of her working with either of the two. Instead, Lynch and Asuka appear to be branching off to do their own thing.

Which meant WWE had to figure out a new plan for what’s next for Belair.

They landed on a Fatal 4-Way in the main event of this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, with Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Doudrop, and Alexa Bliss getting together to determine who would challenge for the Raw women’s championship at Money in the Bank on July 2, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Ripley deciding to betray Edge earlier in the night seems to be paying off already.

They had a good match, by 4-way standards, one that ended with Ripley hitting the Riptide on Doudrop for the pinfall. For what it’s worth, there was a tease of Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan as a tag team during the match, so that may also be worth keeping an eye on.

Raw went off the air with The Judgment Day staring down Belair.

The updated Money in the Bank match card: