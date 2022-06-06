Finn Balor joins The Judgment Day; Edge kicked out of the group

For the better part of the past two weeks, Edge has been teasing a new member for The Judgment Day, from Finn Balor to Corey Graves to AJ Styles to Liv Morgan to his own wife, Beth Phoenix. Rumors have persisted that a new member would be coming sooner rather than later. Then, WWE promised that new member would arrive during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

After Edge put over the continued growth of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest under his learning tree, he introduced the aforementioned new member.

Finn Balor!

When Edge asked him to explain, Balor said he changed his mind during the six-man tag team match at Hell in a Cell and after the show he reached out to them.

“Joining The Judgment Day wasn’t a choice, it was a calling,” he said. “I’m tired of being somebody that I’m not. Finally, I can see clearly.”

There was a swerve just after.

Balor, revealing he met with Ripley and Priest, agreed they had something in common. They all decided they needed to get rid of their last remaining limitation, the one thing still holding them back.

That one thing was Edge himself.

So they beat him down and put him through the announcer’s table and choked him out in the middle of the ring to put a stamp on it all.

How about that?

