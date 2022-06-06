John Cena returns to WWE on June 27

WWE declared roughly one week ago that June would be “John Cena month” in celebration of it being 20 years since he arrived on the scene and eventually became one of the bigger stars in the history of the company. When they announced as much, and though the man himself made clear he hoped to be back for it, they never revealed if Cena himself would actually return for it.

Now we know.

Indeed, during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Green Bay, it was announced that Cena will make his return to the red brand on the upcoming June 27 episode in Laredo, Texas.

Been far too long and what a special occasion to be able spend with the @WWEUniverse!



Laredo, TX, C U soon!!! #WWERaw #CenaMonth https://t.co/wj72M0qMW1 — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 7, 2022

For whatever it’s worth, that show will be just days before the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in Las Vegas, the same show WWE had trouble selling tickets for, or at least enough to fill Allegiant Stadium, forcing a move to a smaller venue. We’ll see if Cena returning will end up having any impact on that event.

He has been teasing something with Theory...