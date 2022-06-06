Cody Rhodes added to his legend in a major way at Hell in a Cell just last night (June 5, 2022) in Chicago, Illinois, wrestling one hell of a Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins with a torn pectoral muscle. When I say “torn” I mean all the way off the bone.

See it to believe how bad it was.

He won that match, besting Rollins once again, ensuring he won every bout in the series. After, he promised to address everything on Monday Night Raw this week. He opened the show with a promo doing just that.

You’ll never believe what he had to say.

Well ... you might.

Not only is he not taking time off to deal with that ghastly injury, he’s headed for Money in the Bank next month in Las Vegas, where he’ll try to steal the briefcase to set himself up for a date with the WWE Universal champion somewhere down the line.

Manifest destiny and all that.

Cue Seth Rollins, who, despite what you may have thought, had nothing but good things to say, namely putting over Cody’s performance in their match before saying “Dusty would be proud of his boy.”

It was one hell of a moment.

As Rhodes was walking out, Corey Graves revealed from the commentary desk that he’ll have surgery this coming Wednesday while the rest of the announcers pondered if Rhodes could possibly be ready for the show he’s claiming he’ll work.

We’ll have to wait and see on that.

In the meantime, Rollins revealed he’s not the good guy he made himself appear to be, as he ran back out and attacked Rhodes while he had his back turned.

Of course.

Hell of a start to Raw, huh?