The ratings are in for June 3. On a night that looked as “normal” as a Friday night has in a while, viewers were up for both wrestling shows. But the ratings among 18-49 year olds only increased for one of them.

SmackDown saw both its numbers rise. Without Roman Reigns on the show, and with summer in full swing & live sports still on the schedule (the New York Rangers/Tampa Bay Lightning game on ESPN was watched by 2.32 million and scored a .74 rating) the audience numbers aren’t where they were a few months ago. But they were up 3% from the week prior to 1.94 million. The rating rose to .47, a 9% week-over-week bump. It was second only to hockey on all of television.

Rampage was back in its normal 10pm ET time slot with a live PPV fallout episode that teased big news from CM Punk for a few hours leading up to it. That resulted in much better viewership than it had at 6:30pm ET the week before; the audience of 475K was up 39%. The demo number of .14 was identical to the week before, and good for 14th place among cable originals. Both numbers are in the general vicinity of the show’s 10pm norms, but it’s probably a bit disappointing for Tony Khan & his Warners Discovery partners that they weren’t at the higher end of the normal range considering what this episode had going for it.

Next week should be sports-free (there could be a hockey game, but right now I wouldn’t bet on the Colorado/Edmonton series making it to a game six), so we’ll see if both shows can build on these numbers.

