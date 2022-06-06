John Cena & Theory are teasing something

Last week, WWE posted a Q&A with John Cena on their official TikTok.

John answered two Qs — “Favorite current WWE Superstar?” and “What current WWE Superstar is most in need of an Attitude Adjustment?” — with the same A: Theory.

The reigning United States champion quote-tweeted the clip from FOX Sports’ Ryan Satin, saying:

“Stop playing dress up and do something then @JohnCena”

Cena hasn’t replied on his motivational Twitter, but many are taking this post on his weird Instagram to be another step toward starting something with Theory after the 24 year retained his title last night (June 5) at Hell in a Cell...

That’s Kevin Owens’ boot on the red, white and blue belt, in a picture taken when Cena held it and then-NXT champion KO started a feud with the Face Who Ran The Place by answering one of his open challenges.

Theory teased a SummerSlam title match with the legend he’s often compared to on his own Instagram Story a while back, and spoke about it in an interview with the New York Post last week. He also once tried to pick a fight with Cena on the 16 time WWE World champ’s birthday.

Will Theory take this hero’s bait and issue an open challenge?

Could this be the “soon” return Cena recently spoke about?

Stay tuned.