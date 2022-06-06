Raw airs tonight (June 6) with a live show from Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. This is the first Raw episode during the four week build towards Money in the Bank, coming up on July 2.

The future of Raw hangs in the balance

Cody Rhodes competed in the main event of Hell in a Cell with a torn pectoral muscle. He fought through a ridiculous amount of pain from that gnarly injury and defeated Seth Rollins inside the cage. It was a very memorable and fascinating match to watch given the circumstances Cody was dealing with.

A lot of fans are wondering why WWE doctors let Cody work that match last night. The general assumption is that Cody will need surgery and at least six months off to recover from this injury. Rhodes is expected to appear on Raw tonight to talk about this situation and address what his future looks like.

It’s a tough blow to WWE to lose Rhodes for the rest of 2022, if the assumed scenario plays out due to this injury. Cody became the top men’s babyface in WWE in less than two months after returning to the promotion. Hell in a Cell was his first singles PPV main event ever in WWE. He was one of the few guys on the roster who had the credibility to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal championship this summer. Rhodes appeared to be the favorite to win the upcoming men’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

How will Vince McMahon adjust to losing his top babyface? WWE has some important decisions to make on who will be elevated in Cody’s absence, and the choices they make will reshape what Raw looks like over the next few months.

The title scene

Bianca Belair retained the Raw women’s championship at Hell in a Cell in a triple threat match against Becky Lynch and Asuka. A singles rematch for the title between Belair and Lynch is clearly happening this summer, it’s just a matter of whether it’s at Money in the Bank, SummerSlam, or Clash at the Castle.

Roman Reigns has not defended the WWE Universal championship on TV or PPV since defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. It will be about three months with no such title defenses by the time Money in the Bank comes around. WWE desperately needs to find an opponent for the Tribal Chief. Bobby Lashley might just be that guy after defeating Omos and MVP in a handicap match at Hell in a Cell.

The Usos are the undisputed WWE tag team champions. Riddle is determined to take those titles from them and get revenge for what the Bloodline did to Randy Orton. He might have to eliminate that pest Sami Zayn from the picture before that can happen.

Theory is still the United States champion after defeating that loser Mustafa Ali at Hell in a Cell. Which babyface is coming next for Theory’s mid-card gold? Could it really be John Cena?

Akira Tozawa is the new 24/7 champion. This might open the door for R-Truth to win the title back for the first time since last summer.

The women’s tag team titles are vacated, and WWE is in no rush to do anything about it.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Kevin Owens pinned Ezekiel at Hell in a Cell. Is that enough for Kevin to move on from his obsession with this Elias’ younger brother?

- Alexa Bliss has returned to Raw with four consecutive wins over Sonya Deville, Nikki A.S.H., and Doudrop. Who will WWE feed to her tonight?

- The Judgment Day didn’t need a fourth member to beat the team of AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan at Hell in a Cell. Are we getting a new member tonight anyway?

- Seth Rollins and Omos are coming off multiple losses in feuds against top babyfaces Cody Rhodes and Bobby Lashley, respectively. Both men really need to do something to turn their luck around or get better in the ring.

- Now that Hell in a Cell is out of the way, we should get a better idea of what specific match is coming out of the current feud between Veer Mahaan and The Mysterios.

- Money in the Bank is coming up in less than one month. Will there be some qualifying matches for the men and women’s ladder matches on tonight’s broadcast?

What will you be looking for on Raw tonight?