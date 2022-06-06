WWE Raw results, live blog (June 6, 2022): Hell in a Cell fallout

WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (June 6, 2022) from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, featuring all the fallout from the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view (PPV) that went down just last night just outside Chicago, Illinois.

Advertised for tonight: There’s a lot to figure out in the wake of Hell in a Cell, namely the fact that Cody Rhodes suffered a serious injury and word is he’ll be around to talk about what it means for the future. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins lost to Rhodes and we’ll see what’s next for him. Bianca Belair is still your Raw women’s champion, Bobby Lashley may be coming for the WWE Undisputed championship, and more!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network. It will be below this line here.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JUNE 6