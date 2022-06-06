Although Hell in a Cell didn’t feature many of the top stars in WWE, the show ended up being a fun showcase for those actually on the card. Here’s a playlist of all the highlights with fallout videos at the end:
- Bianca Belair shows she is the strongEST
- Asuka is a one-woman wrecking crew
- Omos bulldozes through Bobby Lashley
- Ezekiel takes the fight to Kevin Owens
- Madcap Moss pummels Happy Corbin with a steel chair
- Chaos breaks out before the bell rings
- Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley put it all on the line
- Mustafa Ali shows out for hometown crowd
- Seth “Freakin” Rollins puts Cody Rhodes through a table
- Bianca Belair is the smartEST
- It’s a bittersweet victory for Bobby Lashley
- Kevin Owens’ victory proves Ezekiel is Elias
- This was just the beginning for Madcap Moss
- Theory says he will be the greatest United States Champion
