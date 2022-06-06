 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cody Rhodes’ crazy match, Kevin Owens’ proof, and more WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 highlights and fallout videos

By Geno Mrosko
Although Hell in a Cell didn’t feature many of the top stars in WWE, the show ended up being a fun showcase for those actually on the card. Here’s a playlist of all the highlights with fallout videos at the end:

  • Bianca Belair shows she is the strongEST
  • Asuka is a one-woman wrecking crew
  • Omos bulldozes through Bobby Lashley
  • Ezekiel takes the fight to Kevin Owens
  • Madcap Moss pummels Happy Corbin with a steel chair
  • Chaos breaks out before the bell rings
  • Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley put it all on the line
  • Mustafa Ali shows out for hometown crowd
  • Seth “Freakin” Rollins puts Cody Rhodes through a table
  • Bianca Belair is the smartEST
  • It’s a bittersweet victory for Bobby Lashley
  • Kevin Owens’ victory proves Ezekiel is Elias
  • This was just the beginning for Madcap Moss
  • Theory says he will be the greatest United States Champion

Get complete WWE Hell in a Cell results and coverage of every match on the card right here.

