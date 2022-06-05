What was ‘Match of the Night’ at Hell in a Cell?

WWE has put a bow tie around its Hell in a Cell pay-per-view (PPV) from the Allstate Arena just outside Chicago, Illinois, as the promotion wrapped up the show tonight (Sun., June 5, 2022) with Cody Rhodes defeating Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell after a gritty match where he worked through a torn pectoral muscle that looked every bit as bad as it sounds.

Was it the best match on the card?

The show also featured Mustafa Ali carrying on the WWE tradition of stars losing in their hometown, as he came up short in his bid to win the United States championship from Theory. Elsewhere, Bianca Belair retained the Raw women’s championship after she took advantage of Becky Lynch hitting her finish on Asuka. Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley won a 2-on-1 Handicap match, The Judgment Day scored a victory, Madcap Moss beat up Happy Corbin, and Kevin Owens got some measure of joy out of beating Ezekiel.

For complete results and the live blog from the show