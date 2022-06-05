Mustafa Ali tried to get WWE to release him a while back, even going public with his request in the hopes of expediting the process, and was swiftly rejected outright. After some time on the sidelines, he returned with a vengeance, instantly getting something of a push that has led him to tonight (Sun., June 5, 2022), to a United States championship match against Vince McMahon’s golden boy, Theory, on the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view (PPV) at the Allstate Arena just outside Chicago, Illinois.

Theory beat Ali in a title match on Monday Night Raw this past week, but because he manipulated the situation to gain an edge, he was booked into a rematch that would be “a fair fight.”

It sure was a fair fight.

And the result was the same.

In the longstanding tradition of having hometown heroes lose in front of their own, Ali came up short after a valiant effort, as he was pinned in the middle of the ring. Yes, there was a selfie to go with it.

What can ya do?

