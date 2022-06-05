WWE opened tonight’s (Sun., June 5, 2022) Hell in a Cell pay-per-view (PPV) from the Allstate Arena just outside Chicago, Illinois, with the Raw women’s championship triple threat match pitting Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch.

Lynch made it a triple threat just this past week, but there wasn’t much reason to think WWE would actually go through with changing the title just yet.

Sure enough, they didn’t.

The match itself was really fun!

All three worked hard and the crowd was into every spot, every near fall. At one point, Asuka got both of her opponents in an Ankle Lock at the same time! They broke it with a double rollout.

After a furious back-and-forth all throughout, the finish saw Lynch hit her Manhandle Slam on Asuka, Belair rush in to throw her out of the ring, and score the pinfall before Becky could recover to get back in the ring. Belair retains the title, off the strength of Lynch’s finisher.

Like it?

Get complete Hell in a Cell results and coverage of the entire card right here.