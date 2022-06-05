Report: Cody Rhodes injured, but still working Hell in a Cell

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Cody Rhodes suffered an injury during training this past week. Here’s what Dave Meltzer had to say while explaining the situation, and passing along word of the nature of the injury (from F4Wonline.com):

“Cody hurt himself weight training this week. The story going around backstage last night in Champaign, Illinois is that he tore his pec. I don’t know that 100 percent [if] that is the injury. That’s definitely the story going around. That’s what multiple wrestlers were saying last night, and Cody was there, so he probably told them,” Meltzer said. ”The presumption everyone had was he’s working Hell in a Cell tonight and from there we’ll see. But a torn pec is, you know, that’s a pretty serious injury, if it is that.”

The timing of this couldn’t be worse, of course, as Rhodes is scheduled to wrestle Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match later on tonight (Sun., June 5, 2022) at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view (PPV) at the Allstate Arena just outside Chicago, Illinois. There has been no indication that he will be pulled from the show and, in fact, he was promoting it on his Twitter as late as this afternoon.

A torn pec would likely mean missing quite a few months, which would be especially unfortunate considering the run he’s been on since returning to WWE in April.

We’ll update as any more information becomes available.