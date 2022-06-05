You can thank Sasha Banks and Naomi for this one

The match

Bianca Belair defends the Raw women’s championship against Asuka and Becky Lynch in a triple threat match at tonight’s (Sun., June 5, 2022) Hell in a Cell pay-per-view (PPV) near Chicago, Illinois.

The story

Becky Lynch disappeared from WWE television for a few weeks after losing the Raw women’s championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. When Lynch returned at the end of April, she admitted that she hit rock bottom without that title around her waist. Just as Becky was about to turn the whole thing into a redemption story for herself, she had her spotlight abruptly taken by another returning star - Asuka! The Empress was off television for the better part of one year due to injury. After crashing Becky’s return, it looked like we were headed to a singles match on PPV between Asuka and Becky.

That left the door open for Bianca Belair to have a new challenger for her title. It sounds like WWE planned for Naomi to be that challenger at Hell in a Cell. However, everything went to hell on the May 16 episode of Raw; Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE that night, reportedly over creative issues. Naomi was reportedly set to win a Six-Pack Challenge to determine Bianca Belair’s challenger, but the match never happened due to the walk out. Instead, WWE booked a singles match between Asuka and Lynch to determine the number one contender. Asuka defeated Lynch and secured her spot at Hell in a Cell.

A singles match for the title between Asuka and Belair on PPV sounded like a great idea, but it wasn’t meant to be. One week later, Lynch pinned Asuka in a rematch to join the championship match at Hell in a Cell and turn it into a triple threat. Asuka was also pinned by Belair on the May 30 episode, for some reason.

For what it’s worth, the rumor mill indicates WWE is trying to delay a singles rematch for the title between Belair and Lynch for a stadium PPV during the summer. If true, that probably doesn’t bode well for Asuka’s chances tonight.

