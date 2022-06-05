WWE will return to pay-per-view (PPV), Peacock, and WWE Network later on tonight (Sun., June 5, 2022) with its annual Hell in a Cell showcase, emanating from the Allstate Arena just outside Chicago, Illinois.
The event will get rolling at the start time of 7 pm ET with the free Kickoff show, which runs for one hour on YouTube, WWE.com, and various other social media outlets. That leads right on into the PPV at 8 pm ET, which you can stream from a number of devices if you have a subscription to Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.
Here’s the card for the show, at least as of this writing:
- Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Asuka
- Hell in a Cell: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins
- United States Championship: Theory (c) vs. Mustafa Ali
- 2-on-1 Handicap: Omos & MVP vs. Bobby Lashley
- No Holds Barred: Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin
- Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens
- The Judgment Day vs. Finn Balor & AJ Styles & Liv Morgan
