WWE takes over the Allstate Arena just outside Chicago, Illinois, tonight (Sun., June 5, 2022) for its Hell in a Cell pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza featuring Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins finally settling their issues once and for all in a Hell in a Cell match, Bianca Belair putting the Raw women’s championship up for grabs in a triple threat match that also includes Becky Lynch and Asuka, Kevin Owens getting a crack at Ezekiel, Omos & MVP vs. Bobby Lashley in a 2-on-1 Handicap match, The Judgment Day battling the team of Liv Morgan & AJ Styles & Finn Balor, and a whole lot more. This StoryStream will be the spot for all results, recaps, videos, and post-event fallout. Enjoy the show!