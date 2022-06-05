The latest WWE pay-per-view (PPV), Hell in a Cell, will be going down tonight (Sun., June 5, 2022) from the Allstate Arena just outside Chicago, Illinois starting at 8:00 pm ET, live on Peacock (in the U.S.) and WWE Network (everywhere else).

CagesideSeats.com will provide LIVE blow-by-blow, match-by-match coverage of Hell in a Cell below, beginning with the first match of the evening and right on through to the main event.



WWE HELL IN A CELL QUICK RESULTS

Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Asuka

Hell in a Cell: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

United States Championship: Theory (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

2-on-1 Handicap: Omos & MVP vs. Bobby Lashley

No Holds Barred: Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin

Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

The Judgment Day vs. Finn Balor & AJ Styles & Liv Morgan

WWE HELL IN A CELL LIVE BLOG & MATCH COVERAGE