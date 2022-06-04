The NXT women’s division stays Toxic at In Your House

Wendy Choo beat Toxic Attraction with a supersoaker.

She beat them with a net.

She beat them will silly string.

She beat them with theft on a beach.

She beat them with added heat from a tanning bed.

She beat them with bouncy balls.

She beat them with spitballs.

She did not beat them in the end.

She did not beat them at all.

Indeed, at tonight’s (Sat., June 4, 2022) NXT In Your House premium live event at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, Mandy Rose beat Wendy Choo to retain the NXT women’s championship. Rose’s more than 220+ day reign with the title continues.

Choo had her moments, including late where she locked in a submission that looked as though it could score her the win, but Rose made it to the ropes and shortly after hit the running knee to get the three count.

The women’s division is still all about Toxic Attraction.

