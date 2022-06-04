In some ways it hardly matters who won this match. By the end of it, they had put on one hell of a back-and-forth battle.

It does matter, though, so we’ll tell you that Carmelo Hayes defeated Cameron Grimes to win the North American championship at tonight’s (Sun., June 5, 2022) NXT In Your House premium live event at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Trick Williams was constantly lurking on the outside, popping in time and again to help give Hayes an edge, and in the end, Carmelo hit the leg drop off the top rope to score the three count, giving him his second run with the North American title. Grimes, absolutely devastated considering everything it meant to him and his family, held his head in his hands on the outside just after.

But, again, they tore the house down with an incredible match.

Solo Sikoa up next?

