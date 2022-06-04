The first title match we got to see on tonight’s (Sat., June 4, 2022) NXT In Your House premium live event from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida featured Kayden Carter and Katana Chance getting their crack at the women’s tag team titles held by Toxic Attraction.

Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne went and did it again.

They’ve been champions for all but three days dating back to October of last year, running through everyone that has been put in front of them. They did the same here, with a relatively dominant victory, all things considered. Carter and Chance weren’t squashed by any means but it never really felt like they were all that much of a threat to win either.

Who does that leave for the champs?

Is there anyone out there capable of taking the titles away from them?

Get complete In Your House results and coverage of every match on the card right here.