No Holds Barred match

An undercard guy and a main event gatekeeper walk into a feud...

The Road to Hell in a Cell

Angry that Madcap Moss beat him at WrestleMania Backlash, Happy Corbin Pillman-ized his former sidekick’s neck with the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy. Moss took a few weeks off, came back with a new look and new music, and called out Corbin.

Happy wouldn’t fight fair, so the new no frills Madcap gave him a taste of his own medicine.

Now everything’s legal as they try to end this for good on at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

What to watch for

Whatever his first name is, Corbin’s a none quality. A trustworthy hand that can get heat. He’s a very useful cog in the WWE machine, even if somebody backstage seems to overestimate his appeal just a smidge.

This program seems make or break for former 24/7 champion Moss, though. After some promising early returns, his lovable jokester character didn’t work on its own. Will this angrier, braces-free version punch keep him on our screens?

A no disqualifications throwdown with Corbs is his first big test. Is he ready for it? And...