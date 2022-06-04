Handicap match

The Omos/Bobby Lashley feud stretches out to a third PPV PLE. At least they’re mixing up the match types.

The Road to Hell in a Cell

Lashley beat Omos straight up at WrestleMania 38. Montel Vontavious Porter didn’t like that his Hurt Business compadre didn’t utilize his skills to do so, however, so he jumped ship to Team Omos.

That led to an arm wrestling beatdown, and WrestleMania Backlash rematch — both won by Omos with MVP’s help. In an attempt to even the odds, Lashley got a steel cage match do over on Raw. The All Might won that the old fashioned way... by being slammed into a gimmicked panel of it so he could “escape” after getting his butt kicked.

Not satisfied with that, we’re getting a handicap match in Chicagoland on June 5.

What to watch for

Why we eventually get another rematch, probably. If the purpose of this feud is to eventually put their new giant over, WWE shouldn’t end the program in a match where he needed his 48 year old manager as a teammate. Right? They certainly won’t wrap this up if Bobby outsmarts them again. Not unless they’re giving up on Omos as their new giant.

Let us know if we’re overthinking this. And let us know...