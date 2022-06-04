Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included Natalya earning a women’s title match against Ronda Rousey, the return of Madcap Moss with a presentation change, and Drew McIntyre’s dick jokes, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Apollo Crews

On this week’s (May 30) Raw, Apollo Crews experienced what it’s like to be one of the ancillary jobbers chasing after the 24/7 title. There aren’t too many spots lower on the card than that.

Stock Down #2: Asuka

Asuka has been pinned on consecutive episodes of Raw leading into her triple threat match for the women’s championship at Hell in a Cell. The rumor mill indicates Asuka is something of a placeholder to delay a singles rematch between Belair and Becky Lynch. This kind of booking indicates that Asuka is indeed the third wheel here.

Stock Down #1: Ciampa

Tommaso Ciampa has quickly become an inconsequential nobody on the Raw roster. There was at least a glimmer of hope that WWE had something interesting for him to do after he turned heel on Mustafa Ali a while back, but there hasn’t been meaningful follow-up to that angle. On this week’s episode, Ciampa didn’t even get a televised entrance when he lost a match in less than four minutes to Ali by disqualification. Ciampa immediately disappeared from the scene so that Theory could be the heel who gets all the heat.

Ciampa’s main roster run is a dud thus far, and it was one of the easiest things to see coming considering how poorly many of his NXT peers fared once Vince McMahon got his hands on them on the main roster.

Now let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Shanky

Shanky is now a dance machine, much to the chagrin of Jinder Mahal. This isn’t the gimmick that will lead Shanky to his destiny in the main event of WrestleMania, but it’s a step up from standing around as Mahal’s silent muscle. The live crowd even chanted Shanky’s name!

Stock Up #2: Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins

These guys needed a big angle to add some final hype to their upcoming match inside Hell in a Cell, and that’s exactly what we got on Raw. Seth went off about Cody trying to destroy WWE with his AEW friends. There was a pull apart brawl to cap this one off, leaving fans extra excited to see the violent conclusion of their feud on Sunday night.

Stock Up #1: Matt Riddle

With Randy Orton off television right now, WWE booked Riddle in what was tantamount to a two-on-one handicap match on SmackDown last night (June 3) against the dominant tag team champions, The Usos. Riddle showed the fire and resolve of a top star as he almost dethroned the champs by himself. Riddle’s goofy personality was nowhere to be seen as he furiously charged Sami Zayn after the match.

It will be important for Riddle to show a more serious side if he ever hopes to be a top champion one day, and that was fully on display here. There might still be hope for a Riddle vs. Roman Reigns title match at Money in the Bank, given Riddle’s booking on SmackDown.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this weekend?