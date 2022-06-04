The ‘needle mover’ is still missing from WWE TV

The Usos were giving an interview on Friday Night SmackDown this week when they mentioned Roman Reigns and paying tribute to him. Jey used a bunch of superlatives to describe him, one of which stood out to me — “the needle mover.”

I’ve heard it before, of course, as Reigns himself has said it. But it stood out because, well, Reigns wasn’t on this show. He’s missed multiple shows recently, in fact. Which is strange, considering his status.

He is the Undisputed WWE Universal champion.

You remember, they did the whole unification in the main event of WrestleMania thing to get there. Despite that, both Reigns and the newly unified top titles have been put on the back burner in favor of the tag team division. They even did a six-man at the next pay-per-view.

Speaking of Premium Live Events, Reigns will not be on the card at Hell in a Cell. He’s just flat out not around, meaning neither Raw nor SmackDown have a top champion in the men’s division at the moment. It really is something that Jey Uso is on TV calling Reigns “the needle mover” and WWE is actively choosing not to utilize him to, uh, move the needle.

Which is too bad, because he makes all of these shows much better!

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: