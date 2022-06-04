WWE NXT is putting on their latest live special this weekend. In Your House finds the 2.0 team in their usual Performance Center space in Orlando, and comes our way on Sat., June 4 at 8PM Eastern. It’ll stream domestically on Peacock, and internationally on WWE Network.

If you’re new or just checking back in on NXT 2.0 for this event, we’ve also got a full preview. Right now, we’ve assembled a motley crew of NXT-following Cagesiders to give you their thoughts & predictions on all the matches.

Let’s get to it.

WWE NXT IN YOUR HOUSE PREDICTIONS

Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy

Geno Mrosko: It’s hard to imagine they’re even remotely close to taking the title off Breakker, especially for Gacy. I don’t see a lot of mileage here, but I’m blinded by how much potential there is with other match-ups, like Breakker vs. Solo Sikoa. Pick: Bron Breakker

Sean Rueter: We might get the reveal of some new Dungeon of Woke members here, but even with then I still don’t think they stop BronAMania from running wild. In a totally legal fashion, of course. Pick: Bron Breakker

Claire Elizabeth: I don’t even know. My gut feeling is that Joe Gacy being an indie guy who still has his whole indie name despite being a relatively recent signing is probably a sign, but I’m not sure if it’s “they really like him and he’s an exception to the rule” or “he’s just going to finish this Bron feud and then get released or repackaged.” I’m kind of hoping for the former because I like Joe and think he has a lot to offer and don’t want to have to call him Chainsaw Gary or whatever, but I think it’s probably the latter so... Pick: Bron Breakker

Stella Cheeks: NXT is basically a nightmare now. They deserve a nightmare champion. Pick: Joe Gacy

Marcus Benjamin: Oh the sweet joy in knowing this is almost over. Every feud has a main character. Bron is, and will continue as the main character in the NXT title for quite some time. Gacy had one job: Make Bron better and deepen his character. Not sure he did either but he did manage to make the NXT championship match one of the least compelling stories on the card. Pick: Bron Breakker

Mandy Rose vs. Wendy Choo

Geno Mrosko: Rose is the embodiment of what the new NXT has become and while Choo is entertaining enough — if you’re into comedy pro wrestling — she’s not quite world championship level with the character in its current form. Pick: Mandy Rose

Sean Rueter: Choo Crew 4 Life, but our sleepy hero isn’t the one to end Rose’s reign. Pick: Mandy Rose

Claire Elizabeth: I just can’t see them putting the title on Wendy Choo with the way things are going. Pick: Mandy Rose

Stella Cheeks: Wendy Choo is great. Everything she does with her sleepy gimmick shockingly works. Unfortunately, this does not mean that she will be winning gold on Saturday. They aren’t ready for a comedy champion. Pick: Mandy Rose

Marcus Benjamin: Mandy is on a mission. While a face will eventually knock her off her very high perch, Wendy isn’t that face. But a good showing will easily keep her in contention for another shot. Pick: Mandy Rose

Cameron Grimes vs. Carmelo Hayes

Geno Mrosko: They’ve made like Grimes is going to be running a series of matches for the North American title, and Hayes is basically main roster ready. Pick: Cameron Grimes

Sean Rueter: As good as the matches have been in this scene, I really don’t care if that continues. But let’s say Solo Sikoa runs interference against Trick Williams, distracting Melo. Pick: Cameron Grimes

Claire Elizabeth: Solo Sikoa has next and he’s willing to fight to defend it, plus Cameron Grimes has fighting spirit like you read about. Easy peasy. Pick: Cameron Grimes

Stella Cheeks: Solo Sikoa is going to be the one to take the belt off of Cameron Grimes. Melo is on his way into the main belt scene. This is just a very good placeholder. Pick: Cameron Grimes

Marcus Benjamin: My mind says Cameron because everything Sean and Claire say is true. But until they’re ready to move Bron to the main roster or move Melo, I say the A champ gets his belt back. Pick: Carmelo Hayes

Pretty Deadly vs. The Creeds

Geno Mrosko: All signs point to issues with Roderick Strong getting in the way of any success the Creed Brothers would hope to have here. Pick: Pretty Deadly

Sean Rueter: Will Diamond Mine’s issues cost The Creeds? Yes Boy! Pick: Pretty Deadly

Claire Elizabeth: Diamond Mine have had a tough run of it and I can’t see that stopping. They’ll continue to implode and Pretty Deadly’s tag title reign will carry on. Pick: Pretty Deadly

Stella Cheeks: Roderick Strong blows this for his crew. The man was not made to be a leader. Pick: Pretty Deadly

Marcus Benjamin: Diamond Mine is taking on another shape. As flawed as it might be, I don’t see the Creeds as a part of whatever the Mine becomes. Pick: Pretty Deadly

Toxic Attraction vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

Geno Mrosko: The reasoning applied to Rose doesn’t apply as much here, because the supporting cast doesn’t also have to be champions, but there wasn’t enough build for this to be a payoff. Pick: Toxic Attraction

Sean Rueter: It’s now or never for the KCs, and Gigi & Jacy’s belts are the ones TA are allowed to lose from time to time. Pick: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

Claire Elizabeth: Sketchy name changes aside, Carter and Chance have been around for a while and it’s time to either do the deal or get off the proverbial pot. Pick: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

Stella Cheeks: Mandy retaining makes sense. Toxic Attraction retaining will completely stifle the division. Underdogs can only be underdogs for so long. Eventually they just become losers and if 2KC don’t win here then they may as well pack their bags Pick: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

Marcus Benjamin: If Mandy retains, Toxic Attraction needs to lose something. A nice summer feud between these four women sounds right so let’s give the babyfaces a shot for the sake of variety. Pick: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

Tony D’Angelo, Stacks & Two Dimes vs. Legado del Fantasma

Geno Mrosko: I can’t decide which would be more entertaining, but I’m guessing they like D’Angelo more here. Pick: Tony D’Angelo & Stacks & Two Dimes

Sean Rueter: Just cause I think it’ll be more entertaining to see Santos Escobar & crew have to work for The Don of NXT, and slowly undermine his outfit from within. Pick: Tony D’Angelo, Stacks & Two Dimes

Claire Elizabeth: I hate this I hate it I hate everything about Tony D’Angelo and his dumb fake mafia gimmick in 2022. They admitted to murder on live television! I hope Santos Phantom Drivers him through the boards and we never see hide nor hair of him again. Pick: Legado del Fantasma

Stella Cheeks: Remember when we were all doing the pinched fingers emoji because we thought Tony D’Angelo was fun? Yeah me neither. Pick: Legado del Fantasma

Marcus Benjamin: This is a tossup. And no, that’s not a dimes pun. Survey says… Pick: Legado del Fantasma

That's who we've got. Who are you taking, Cagesiders? Find out who’s right in our live blog!