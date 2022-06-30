WWE is nuts if they think fans will cheer for Logan Paul

Earlier today we learned that YouTube star Logan Paul signed a contract with WWE. Given Paul’s celebrity status and rave reviews for his performance in the ring at WrestleMania 38, it’s easy to understand why WWE inked him to a deal.

It’s unlikely that Paul will be a full-time WWE wrestler who appears on television each week like Seth Rollins or Bianca Belair. Paul is much more likely to join Pat McAfee and Shane McMahon Roman Reigns as part-timers who are paid big bucks to wrestle a few matches each year at big stadium shows. The first such match for Paul is obvious; he will almost certainly take on The Miz on July 30 at SummerSlam 2022.

The big problem with Logan Paul vs. The Miz is that based on how their WrestleMania story played out, Paul is actually positioned as the babyface in kayfabe. That’s just not going to work. There’s no universe in existence, pro wrestling or otherwise, where this guy should ever play the hero. He’s shown time and again what kind of person he is on YouTube; there’s an obvious reason why pro wrestling fans loudly cheered when Miz turned on him at WrestleMania 38.

Is WWE really expecting or hoping that Paul will be cheered over The Miz at SummerSlam? It’s too early to know for sure until Paul returns to WWE television, but it seems that WWE’s plan is for Paul to be the babyface for their match. Even if WWE comes to their senses and casts Paul as the heel, that means we’re either getting a heel vs. heel match at SummerSlam, or Miz will turn babyface. Good guy Miz doesn’t work either (just watch his Shane McMahon feud circa 2019), so that option is pretty lackluster too.

I get why WWE signed Logan Paul, and I think he’ll do well as a part-time heel in the company. But if WWE thinks their fans will actually cheer for this guy at SummerSlam, they’re completely out of touch with reality.