Kurt Angle knows why WWE leaves him out of their highlight videos

I didn’t know this was a thing, but apparently Kurt Angle isn’t included in a lot of WWE’s nostalgic highlight videos celebrating the top stars and moments from the company’s past.

In an interview with NBC Sports Boston’s Steve Fall, Angle sounded firm in his belief on why he is under-appreciated by WWE:

“... but there’s a reason for that. I left the company high and dry in 2006 and didn’t come back for 11 years. When you leave the company like that, and they wanted me to stay, you’re gonna pay the price eventually. I was in TNA longer than I was in WWE. So I think that that has a bearing on it as well. So I feel like even though I’m a WWE product...I think the WWE looks at me as a TNA product, and I think that’s the reason why.”

Kurt has previously relied on the same theory to explain why WWE gave him such crummy booking during his retirement run from 2017 through 2019. It’s pretty clear in his mind that WWE sees him as an outsider.

But don’t worry, wrestling fans, because Kurt Angle appreciates himself more than enough to make up for WWE’s apparent snubs. He made that clear when he actually put himself on pro wrestling’s Mount Rushmore:

“First of all, for the first time in my life I’m going to include myself. I never did that before. Daniel Bryan is definitely up there. Stone Cold Steve Austin, what an underrated wrestler, because his character was so strong. He was the ass-kicker, the beer-drinker, but he could back it up in the ring. He was really good. And also Undertaker. What an incredible athlete for his size. I had so many great matches with him. I really enjoyed working with him as well.”

I wish more athletes would answer questions like this by bragging about how great they are, rather than taking a backseat to their peers. It makes for a more entertaining interview, and I think in many cases these stars probably do believe they are the best at what they do. I’m no athlete or star, but I can guarantee you that if some weirdo forced me to pick a Mount Rushmore of Cageside writers, I’m definitely putting myself in there over Randall Ortman or that piece of crap Kyle Decker. Oh it’s true, it’s damn true.

