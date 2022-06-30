D-Von Dudley is back with WWE

D-Von Dudley has faced several health challenges in recent years, including a stroke. More recently, he needed several months off from his work as a WWE producer to recover from a surgical procedure that fused together his L4, L5, and L6 vertebrae.

Last month, the WWE Hall of Fame star revealed that he has a new gig lined up with NXT as a coach in WWE’s developmental program. Today he tweeted the good news that he’s officially back at work for WWE:

This pass Tuesday night was the first time back at work since my back surgery that took me out last October. Feeling great and Glad to be back, but even more glad to be back in my new role in NXT. Love working with the new talent now. I thank God for this opportunity. — D-von Dudley HOF (@TestifyDVon) June 30, 2022

“This pass Tuesday night was the first time back at work since my back surgery that took me out last October. Feeling great and Glad to be back, but even more glad to be back in my new role in NXT. Love working with the new talent now. I thank God for this opportunity.”

Let’s hope the good news keeps coming in for D-Von as he gets back on track in the pro wrestling industry via his new role in WWE.