Logan Paul signs with WWE

YouTube star Logan Paul has signed a WWE contract.

He broke the news himself on Twitter, providing photo evidence straight from WWE headquarters. Paul even got the famous Triple H finger point treatment, while standing alongside Interim WWE CEO & Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon:

Paul competed for WWE earlier this year at WrestleMania 38 and was successful in a tag team match with The Miz against The Mysterios. Despite Paul’s lack of experience and training, his performance in the ring was so well-received that a future relationship with WWE was all but guaranteed. Paul did imply the financial terms would have to be astronomical for him to sign, but WWE is more profitable than ever before, so money was never going to hold them back from inking the celebrity to a lucrative deal.

There was drama after Paul’s WrestleMania 38 match concluded, because The Miz immediately turned on him and laid him out with a Skull Crushing Finale. Paul has made it clear that he’s coming for The Miz, and a match between the two wrestlers will very likely take place at SummerSlam 2022 on July 30 in Nashville, Tennessee.