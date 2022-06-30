Cageside Seats: The Podcast! watch wrestling to avoid the real world

This week on Cageside Seats: The Podcast, Stella & Marcus are ignoring the state of the world and are talking about wrestling ONLY! They talk about their favorite Forbidden Door moments, what they want from an ROH PPV, and how deeply not PG Blood & Guts was. Oh, and they also talk about Money in the Bank a teeny bit because did you know that that PPV is Saturday? Wrestling said, “You? A social life? No, ma’am.”

However, you don’t have to wait until next week to join the conversation. Pop into the comments and share your favorite matches from Forbidden Door, your prayers for Kevin Owens, what you think is next for Eddie Kingston after Blood & Guts, your MITB predictions or any of the other topics we touched on but didn’t cover. Just remember, absolutely no genuflecting on this podcast.

