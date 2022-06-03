You didn’t think this thing was actually over yet, did you?

It is not.

Madcap Moss returned on Friday Night SmackDown this week as promised, sporting a new look and a more serious tone. Gone are the jokes and the silly suspenders, replaced with a menacing tone and a promise to beat the trash out of Happy Corbin. He made good on that promise too, getting himself disqualified from their match by going too far in doing so.

Naturally, that couldn’t be the end of this.

When Happy Corbin ran into Adam Pearce backstage, he was informed that not only would Moss face no repercussions but he would have another chance to get after Corbin at Hell in a Cell this Sun., June 5, 2022, at the Allstate Arena just outside Chicago, Illinois. He won’t get disqualified this time because it will be a No Holds Barred match.

See you then!

The updated card:

* Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Asuka

* Hell in a Cell: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

* United States Championship: Theory (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

* 2-on-1 Handicap: Omos & MVP vs. Bobby Lashley

* No Holds Barred: Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin

* Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

* The Judgment Day vs. Finn Balor & AJ Styles & Liv Morgan