Natalya is getting the next shot at Ronda Rousey’s SmackDown women’s title

After briefly flirting with a tag team program featuring SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey running alongside the last woman to challenge her, Raquel Rodriguez, WWE abruptly changed gears, booking a Six-Pack Challenge for this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The winner would be given the next shot at Rousey and her title.

Basically the entirety of the division on the blue brand was involved, with Rodriguez taking on Xia Li, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, and Aliyah.

In something of a surprise, it was Natalya who emerged victorious.

It was especially surprising considering the way they laid out the match. Rodriguez was put over as the big, strong wrestler who appeared as though she was going to run over everyone. Then, late, Baszler put her in a choke hold and they teased two old friends maybe going at it.

Then, Nattie came in with a surprise pin on Shotzi.

There was a brief staredown after the fact. Fans in the arena didn’t seem terribly interested, but we’ll see how this plays out.

No word on when exactly this match will take place.

