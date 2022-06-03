SmackDown adds Tag title do-over, 6way to determine Ronda Rousey’s next challenger

No disrespect toward Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner and former 24/7 champion Madcap Moss, but there was precious little announced in advance for the June 3 SmackDown. Not a huge surprise for WWE these days, but a little unexpected given this is the last episode of television before Sunday’s Hell in a Cell PPV PLE — a show that currently features no Superstars from the blue brand.

Who knows if either of the matches added this afternoon will lead to changes to the Hell in a Cell card. But they should have ramifications for the future of two SmackDown title scenes.

Riddle & Shinsuke Nakamura challenged The Usos on Raw in a match that ended in a disqualification due to Jey’s use of a scooter as a weapon. The latest word was a PLE rematch would beheld off until July’s Money in the Bank, but that report came out before this SmackDown bout was announced.

Ronda Rousey’s lone SmackDown Women’s title defense since winning the belt from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash came against Raquel Rodriguez, and their second match last Friday was interfered in by and turned into a tag affair against Natalya & Shayna Baszler. All three are in tonight’s #1 contender Six Pack Challenge, along with Xia Li, Shotzi, and Aliyah.

