Liv Morgan & Samoa Joe land roles in high profile Hollywood projects

Not every wrestler lands a gig in a Star Wars or Marvel project early on in their Hollywood career.

Lots of folks who try to make the jump end up in flicks you can only find in bargain bins at Wal-Mart. Even John Cena had to do a few WWE Studios joints before he landed Trainwreck.

So while the gigs Liv Morgan and Samoa Joe were announced for this week aren’t Peacemaker or Koska Reeves, they’re still pretty impressive.

WWE’s Morgan nabbed a role in what Deadline describes as a “darkly comic thriller,” The Kill Room. The film’s cast is full of big names, including a pair of Academy Award nominees in Uma Thurman & Samuel L. Jackson.

Here’s a synopsis of the The Kill Room, including Liv’s role in it:

The film centers on hitman Reggie (Joe Manganiello), his boss (Jackson), an art dealer (Thurman) and their money laundering scheme that accidentally turns the hitman into an overnight Avant-Garde sensation, forcing the dealer to play the art world against the underworld. Morgan will play an art purist who bemoans the vapidness of art dealers.

Joe, who’s done some video game voice work in the past, will be using everything but his voice in the Peacock series based on the classic gonzo car fighting game Twisted Metal. He’s playing Sweet Tooth, a character that will be voiced by Will Arnett. The Deadline article about Joe’s new gig says his character is:

“... a hilarious and terrifying hulk of a man, who is as emotional as he is cunning. A lover of chaos, this majestic rage-filled killer dons an ever-smiling clown mask and uses ‘Lost Vegas’ as his own personal kill-ground, all while he drives his infamous doomsday ice cream truck.”

The live action Twisted Metal series not only has big names on camera like Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Neve Campbell, & Thomas Hayden Church, it’s also got an impressive creative team including Cobra Kai writer Michael Jonathan Smith and Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick of Deadpool fame.

Sounds like some good gigs for two of our faves. Will you be watching? Do you think The Kill Room or Twisted Metal will lead to more Hollywood work for Liv & Joe?