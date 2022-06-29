The ratings and viewership data are in for the June 28 edition of NXT. WWE’s developmental show seemed to be growing its audience this month, and seemed to have an opportunity to keep momentum going with a live episode building to next Tuesday’s Great American Bash.

According to Showbuzz Daily, that didn’t happen. NXT’s audience fell 10.5% from last week to 570,000 — the lowest number of viewers it had in June. The 18-49 year old demographic rating took a steeper fall. Last night’s .11 was down 39% from June 21’s stellar number, and the lowest it’s been since May 10.

What happened? There were undoubtedly a number of factors, but one of them was that news had a big day coming out of the dramatic session of Congress’ January 6 hearings yesterday afternoon. 15 of the top 20 shows on cable were focused on Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony about Donald Trump & his inner circle’s words and actions surrounding the attack on the Capital last year, all with a .17 demo rating or better.

NXT finished 42nd among cable originals, a sharp drop from last Tuesday’s seventh place finish.

The Bash should bring folks back next week. Who the heck knows what will be in the news then, though.

Here’s our usual look at NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating since the 2.0 rebranding last September.

For complete results and the live blog for NXT this week click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s show click here. For a full playlist of the show click here.