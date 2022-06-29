NXT finally got around to writing Two Dimes off TV

It’s been three weeks since WWE released Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan over some sort of policy issue and we’re just now getting around to NXT actually acknowledging he won’t be on TV with the D’Angelo family anymore. There were a couple taped shows to get through, to be fair, but it’s surprising it took this long.

Here’s how they finally wrote him off:

“I give you the world, and what do you do? You make a move for my chair. You broke my heart. My guess is now he’s sleeping with the fishes. You stupid mother…”

That’s right, they killed him.

That leaves just Stacks to run with Tony to figure out how they’re going to deal with Santos Escobar and Legado del Fantasma moving forward. Maybe they can recruit someone new to the family?

Anyway, here are all the highlights from NXT 2.0 this week: