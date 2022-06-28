NXT fills out the card for The Great American Bash next week

With just one match official for The Great American Bash next week heading into this week’s episode of NXT 2.0, you just knew the crew would get busy announcing plenty of matches for the show. Sure enough, that’s exactly what happened.

Here’s what has been added to the show:

Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade will challenge Toxic Attraction for the women’s tag team titles after defeating Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

Grayson Waller tricked Carmelo Hayes into signing a contract for a North American championship match

The Diamond Mine finally imploded this week, so Roderick Strong will team up with Damon Kemp to take on The Creed Brothers for the NXT tag team titles

Wendy Choo and Tiffany Stratton will settle their issues with some fisticuffs

That, along with the already announced Bron Breakker vs. Cameron Grimes NXT championship match, gives us five matches for the card.

It’s at least possible Mandy Rose vs. Nikkita Lyons for the NXT women’s championship is added to the card, and there was a tease for Apollo Crews vs. Xyon Quinn, but otherwise that appears to be it.

