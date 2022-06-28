NXT women’s tag team title match set for the Great American Bash

Roxanne Perez won the NXT women’s breakout tournament just three weeks ago and while that victory awarded her a shot at the NXT women’s championship whenever she wants it, that’s going to have to wait.

That’s because she’ll be challenging for another championship first.

Indeed, during this week’s episode of NXT 2.0, Perez teamed with best friend Cora Jade in a number one contender match against Katana Chance & Kayden Carter. The duo emerged victorious, with Perez scoring the winning pinfall for her team.

That means the two will move on to next week’s Great American Bash special to challenge Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne for the NXT women’s tag team titles.

Here’s the updated Great American Bash match card: