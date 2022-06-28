With John Cena and without any nationally televised sports competition, we figured the June 27 Raw might improve upon last week’s best-since-WrestleMania numbers.

It didn’t, but it still easily won the night for USA anyway.

The average hourly audience actually dipped slightly. Last night’s 1.95 million represented a 2% week-to-week decline.

Raw’s 18-49 year old demographic rating averaged out to a .54 — the same number it had last Monday. But unlike on June 20, nothing else on television could touch that. The closest shows were both on broadcast networks, where a rerun of Celebrity Family Feud did a .50 for ABC, and Univision’s telenovela Mi Fortuna es Amarte scored a .49.

The numbers held well throughout the night, following the usual pattern. Quarter hours will be out there in the days ahead, but I’m guessing folks started tuning out after they could no longer see John Cena (sorry, not sorry).

Here’s the break down for total viewers and 18-49:

Hour One: 2.01 million / .55

Hour Two: 2.02 million / .56

Hour Three: 1.83 million / .50

They’ll try to stay in the two million viewer ballpark next Monday with the Money in the Bank fallout show, as the build to SummerSlam begins.

For complete results and this week’s Raw live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily