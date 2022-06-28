Dana Brooke says she’s ‘doing good’ after ‘a bad car accident’

Dana Brooke has held WWE’s 24/7 championship on and off for the last six months or so. That’s made her a fixture on Monday nights, but Brooke wasn’t on Raw last night (June 27). And unlike another red brand regular, what was going on with Dana doesn’t sound “minor”. Luckily, the champ says she’s okay, but it sounds like it could have been a lot worse.

Earlier today, she tweeted that she was in “a bad car accident” recently, but is “doing good” and hopes to be back soon.

Much ❤️ to the #wweuniverse for the support & love, standing up for me! The reason why I was not on RAW last night was bc I got into a bad car accident the past week, I am doing good & will be back in no time! I really appreciate the love & couldn’t ask for better Fan support ❤️ — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) June 28, 2022

Not much detail, but the accident must have happened some time after last Monday, as Brooke worked June 20’s Main Event taping in Lincoln, Nebraska, losing and regaining the green-and-gold belt on the show.

Here’s hoping Brooke and anyone else involved the wreck are doing well, and we have Dana getting into some nonsense with R-Truth, Tamina, Reggie, Akira Tozawa and the gang on our screens again soon.