ESPN reveals nominees, bracket for ‘Best WWE Moment’ ESPY Award

For the third time ever and second year in a row, WWE will have its own award at ESPN’s ESPYs. The show, which will take place on July 20 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT in Los Angeles and air live on ABC, is touted as “celebrating major sports achievements, remembering unforgettable moments, and honoring the leading performers and performance.”

As was the case in 2021, “Best WWE Moment” will be decided by fan vote. The 16 nominees have been placed in a tournament-style bracket. Voting will take place in three stages between now and July 8.

Here’s the first round “matches”:

MATCH 1 • Brock Lesnar wins Royal Rumble

• Bianca Belair wins RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania MATCH 2 • John Cena returns at Money In The Bank

• Ronda Rousey returns 4 months after giving birth to win Royal Rumble MATCH 3 • WWE welcomes back fans with full live crowd (Smackdown 7/16)

• Stone Cold stuns Vince McMahon, Austin Theory, and Pat McAfee on WrestleMania Night 2 MATCH 4 • Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania to win both the Universal & WWE Championship

• Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania MATCH 5 • Big E cashes in Money In The Bank briefcase and wins WWE Championship (RAW 9/13)

• The Miz turns on Logan Paul at WrestleMania MATCH 6 • Becky Lynch returns at SummerSlam

• Undertaker inducted into WWE Hall Of Fame MATCH 7 • Edge defeats Seth Rollins in a Hell In A Cell match at Crown Jewel

• Wee Man body slams Sami Zayn at WrestleMania MATCH 8 • Brock Lesnar returns at SummerSlam to confront Roman Reigns

• Stone Cold returns to the ring to defeat Kevin Owens at WrestleMania

The first four make up the left side of the bracket, and the second four the right, like so...

Voting is already open here.

Discuss your picks below. Personally, I’m riding with Sami & Team Jackass. But I do like Stone Cold’s chances... and not just cause he has two entries.