Brock Lesnar returned to WWE on Fri., June 17 and within minutes was booked for a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam.

Even the most cynical wrestling fan would assume Lesnar would have to work a few dates between now and WWE’s Biggest Party of the Summer on Sat., July 30 in Nashville. Sure enough, Brock is being advertised for two July SmackDowns...

ANNOUCEMENT: For the first time in 4 years, 3x @WWE Universal Champion @BrockLesnar returns to Boston for #Smackdown at TD Garden on July 22! See The Beast Incarnate in action, get tickets now: https://t.co/PSERLYEKcN #WWEBoston | #WWESmackdown pic.twitter.com/Ahufn2EIHV — TD Garden (@tdgarden) June 28, 2022

The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar Returns to Smackdown in Atlanta!!



Get your tickets now to @WWE Friday Night SmackDown on July 29 ➡️ https://t.co/NR4dswfuJy pic.twitter.com/noOxIoW6H0 — State Farm Arena (@StateFarmArena) June 27, 2022

July 22 in Boston and July 29 in Atlanta will give us the final two episodes of the blue brand before SummerSlam. Lesnar is not currently advertised for this week (July 1) in Phoenix, next Friday (July 8) in Fort Worth, or the Friday after that (July 15) in Orlando.

As for the man he’s set to face in Nissan Stadium, the champ Roman Reigns? He’s on the image TD Garden is using for the 22nd, but not mentioned in the event information. WWE.com’s ticket page for that show does list Reigns as a “Featured Superstar” though, so we figure he’ll be there. The Tribal Chief is neither pictured or named by State Farm Arena or WWE for the go home show.

Reigns is being promoted for the 8th by both Dickies Arena and WWE. Amway Center has him on a graphic for July 15, but doesn’t mention him in the event details, and he’s not featured by the company’s website for that show, either.

So as of now, it looks like we’ll see each of the SummerSlam main eventers twice between now and the PLE, and it seems Boston might be the only time we see them interact in person ahead of their latest showdown.

Thoughts?