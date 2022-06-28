The tag team title match at Money in the Bank will have a stipulation, I think

Just before Montez Ford wrestled Jey Uso on Monday Night Raw this week, it was announced the winner of the bout would get to choose the stipulation for the tag team title match pitting The Usos vs. The Street Profits at Money in the Bank this Sat., July 2, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Simple enough, right?

Well, Ford won the match, a big victory for his team, for the reason I just mentioned. After the win, however, he didn’t grab a microphone and reveal what the stipulation for the upcoming title match would be.

Fair, maybe they wanted to wait for later.

Later came and WWE did the rundown for the card, as per usual for go home shows, and the match was mentioned with absolutely zero word on the fact that a stipulation would be added to it. It was as though they had forgotten what happened just hours before on the very same program.

Weird, but okay.

Unbelievably enough, The Street Profits were interviewed on Raw Talk immediately after the show on Peacock and they were not asked about the stipulation they plan on choosing for the match and neither Ford nor Hawkins opted to bring it up themselves. It was as though they, too, forgot what happened.

So either the left hand doesn’t know what the right is doing, or there will be a stipulation added to the match at a later time.

Stay tuned!

In the meantime, here are all the videos from Raw this week: