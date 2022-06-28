WWE NXT preview (June 28, 2022): Come together

NXT 2.0 returns tonight (June 28) live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando!

Advertised for this week’s edition of the show:

Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance in an NXT Women’s Tag Team championship #1 Contenders Match

Face-off between NXT champ Bron Breakker and his Great American Bash challenger Cameron Grimes

Briggs & Jensen bring their NXT UK Tag titles to the PC

Nikkita Lyons returns

Sanga vs. Xyon Quinn

Indi Hartwell vs. Kiana James

Giovanni Vinci vs. Ikemen Jiro

Now, here are our five questions about NXT tonight:

1) What’s next for the Santos Escobar/Tony D’Angelo feud?

Not sure what the point of forcing Legado Del Fantasma to join Tony D’s Family was if they were going to have Escobar openly defy D’Angelo a couple weeks later. But here we are, and we have to assume a feud-ending match is on the horizon... right? Or maybe The Don and whoever is left of his crew (Stacks, I think?) will be forced to join Legado for two weeks and they’ll just rotate.

Big Escobar fan, and higher on D’Angelo than many, but I’m ready for these folks to move on.

2) When does the Carmelo Hayes/Wes Lee feud start?

The A Champ presumably will be moving on from his mini-program with Tony D, and it seems NXT planted the seed for the next North American title feud last Tuesday when Trick Williams cut off Lee’s emotional promo. This one can go on for a while. Heck, bring Sanga in to balance out Trick for a few tags, and give us a trilogy between Melo and Wes. I’m giddy just thinking about it.

3) Any chance NXT gets in on the cross-brand title unification craze?

Don’t freak out — I’m specifically thinking about the Tag Team championships here, not the main singles belts.

A 2.0 team just won the NXT UK Tag titles. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen have acquitted themselves pretty well in the States, and a unification bout with reigning NXT Primed champs The Creeds could be a lot of fun. There seems to be increased crossover between the WWE’s two developmental shows anyway as COVID becomes more endemic than pandemic, and a more definitive link would give fans more reason to seek out the UK version on The ‘Cock.

And I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but we haven’t WWE Women’s Tag titles for a couple months now. Frankly, having one championship for all of the company’s female tag teams was always the right move, and now’s the perfect time to get back to it. It also creates natural opportunities to cross-promote shows, and on-the-job training for the ladies in developmental.

Not that Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez or Katana Chance & Kayden Carter couldn’t beat the reigning NXT Women’s Tag champs (okay, Chance & Carter probably can’t, because if WWE saw them as titleholder material they would have held titles by now), but wouldn’t Liv Morgan & Alexa Bliss make a more intriguing match-up?

While we’re on this topic...

4) Does anyone think Toxic Attraction’s reign will end any time soon?

I mean, the commercial for tonight’s episode that aired during Raw is basically a 20 second music video for NXT Women’s champ Mandy Rose and NXT Women’s Tag champs Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne...

And while we’re talking N-Sex-T...

5) How quickly will the timeline need this when Thighdenreich shows up on screen tonight?

Bonus follow-up question... how quickly will we get the first “where was she twerking on Jan. 6, 2021?” joke?

Give us your questions and answers in the comments below. Then join us in our live blog, and we’ll see what Qs and As tonight’s show gives us.