Riddle, Becky Lynch qualify for Money in the Bank ladder matches

WWE came into this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, just days before the Money in the Bank pay-per-view scheduled for this Sat., July 2, 2022, in Paradise, Nevada, with open slots in both the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches.

You know what that meant — more qualifiers!

The first was the tried and true battle royal, marketed as a “last chance,” featuring a large selection of bodies vying for the final spot in the men’s match. That included the likes of AJ Styles, The Miz, Rey Mysterio, Mustafa Ali, Veer, Shinsuke Nakamura, and many more. In the end, The Miz faked a knee injury to eliminate Styles but was himself taken out by Riddle shortly after.

That gives us this field for the men’s match: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. Riddle vs. TBA.

We were told Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel, or Elias, or Elrod, which was scheduled to be the final qualifier, had to be rescheduled.

The other match was yet another “last chance” battle, this one an elimination bout featuring Becky Lynch, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., Shayna Baszler, Xia Li, and Tamina. It was a showcase for Lynch early on, as she scored two quick eliminations, before Tamina and Doudrop combined to get Baszler out of the match. Doudrop then got Tamina out, leaving a one-on-one against Lynch that, let’s be real, was never really in doubt. Sure enough, Lynch emerged victorious.

That gives us this field for the women’s match: Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi vs. Becky Lynch.

See you Saturday!