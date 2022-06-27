Logan Paul is returning to WWE for SummerSlam

Just yesterday, content creator turned celebrity Logan Paul posted photos on his social media showcasing himself doing some pro wrestling training. He tagged the WWE account in his post and it seemed clear he would be returning, likely for something at the upcoming SummerSlam event in Nashville later next month.

Sure enough, that’s exactly what’s happening:

The Miz claims here that he’ll be teaming up with Paul again at the biggest event of the summer and they’ll eventually win the tag team titles. We’re meant to be skeptical of this, I suppose, considering Miz turned on Paul after their match at WrestleMania 38 a few months ago.

Paul’s post-match interview had him hurling expletives at Miz that would get any movie an R rating. It was outstanding.

It would be a real shame if we didn’t get a proper feud between the two, especially considering just how good Paul looked in the aforementioned tag team match. We’ll have to wait and see on all that.

At least now we know Paul is returning for a show that already features Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns, and Bum Ass Corbin vs. Pat McAfee.