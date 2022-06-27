The ratings are in for June 24.

SmackDown saw its overall audience and 18-49 year old demographic rating decline from the previous Friday’s big numbers. But even without Vince McMahon, Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar, the blue brand still did some of its best numbers since April. Viewership was 2.23 million, less than 3% off June 17. The demo number of .53 was 7% less than week prior. The only programming on television to score better ratings than WWE was ABC’s coverage of the Stanley Cup Finals. The hockey game was watched by 5.15 million people, and drew a 1.49 in 18-49.

Rampage’s numbers still weren’t great, but they were better than the previous Friday’s record lows. Viewership climbed 28% to 422K — still not as good as the show did on its first week back at 10pm ET on June 10, but at least headed in that direction. Ditto for the demo number. The Forbidden Door go home’s .12 was a 20% week-to-week increase, but not back to what it was doing even when TNT was bouncing it around the schedule. Rampage finished 26th among cable originals last week.

It’s WWE’s turn to have a go home show this week. Neither show will face nationally televised pro sports competition — this Friday, or any Friday for quite a while.

We’ll see how they do.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily